Turkey’s slab imports up by 33.4 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 336,387 metric tons, up by 11.1 percent compared to August and by 98.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $170.67 million, increasing by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 87.0 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 2,721,340 mt, up 33.4 percent, while the value of these imports grew by 24.4 percent to $1.49 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1,022,557 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 1,005,653 mt and Indonesia with 234,038 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 slab import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2023 January-September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) September 2023 September 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,255,577 1,022,557 -18.6 90,361 152,529 68.8 Malaysia 238,182 1,005,653 322.2 27,133 36,157 33.3 Indonesia 81,216 234,038 188.2 - 103,788 - Saudi Arabia 48,545 151,705 212.5 - - - Oman - 125,068 - - 18,340 - Vietnam 52,091 101,131 94.1 - - - Algeria - 50,626 - - 25,483 - India 29,228 25,394 -13.1 - - - China 29,910 5,075 -83.0 - - - Iran - 87 - - 87 -