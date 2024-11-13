 |  Login 
Turkey's slab imports up...

Turkey’s slab imports up by 33.4 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 12:23:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 336,387 metric tons, up by 11.1 percent compared to August and by 98.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $170.67 million, increasing by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 87.0 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 2,721,340 mt, up 33.4 percent, while the value of these imports grew by 24.4 percent to $1.49 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1,022,557 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 1,005,653 mt and Indonesia with 234,038 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 slab import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2023

January-September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2023

September 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,255,577

1,022,557

-18.6

90,361

152,529

68.8

Malaysia

238,182

1,005,653

322.2

27,133

36,157

33.3

Indonesia

81,216

234,038

188.2

-

103,788

-

Saudi Arabia

48,545

151,705

212.5

-

-

-

Oman

-

125,068

-

-

18,340

-

Vietnam

52,091

101,131

94.1

-

-

-

Algeria

-

50,626

-

-

25,483

-

India

29,228

25,394

-13.1

-

-

-

China

29,910

5,075

-83.0

-

-

-

Iran

-

87

-

-

87

-

Turkey’s main slab import sources on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


Tags: Slab Semis Turkey Europe 

