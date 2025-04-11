 |  Login 
Turkey’s slab imports up by 19.6 percent in January-February

Friday, 11 April 2025 14:51:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 387,637 metric tons, up by 22.8 percent compared to January and increasing by 75.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $191.43 million, increasing by 19.0 percent compared to the previous month and up 57.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 703,201 mt, up 19.6 percent, while the value of these imports grew by 10.9 percent to $352.33 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - January-February 2025

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 329,821 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 206,934 mt and Algeria with 109,682 mt.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-February 2025 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2025 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia 329,821 118,010 179.5 222,018 32,115 591.3
Malaysia 206,934 205,297 0.8 53,568 101,737 -47.3
Algeria 109,683 - - 55,290 - -
Vietnam 50,251 50,441 -0.4 50,251 - -
India 6,510 25,393 -74.4 6,510 - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-February 2025


