Turkey’s slab imports up by 1.4 percent in January-May 2025

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 11:32:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 399,218 metric tons, up by 34 percent compared to April and by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $199.87 million, increasing by 43.1 percent compared to the previous month and down by 8.1 percent year on year.

In the January-May period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 1.63 million mt, up 1.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 11.4 percent to $804.03 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 915,181 mt, up by 98.9 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 408,456 mt, down by 38.4 percent, and Algeria with 220,603 mt.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-May period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-May 2025 January-May 2024 Y-o-y change (%) May 2025 May 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia 915,181 460,208 98.9 261,705 174,929 49.6
Malaysia 408,456 663,096 -38.4 47,800 153,268 -68.8
Algeria 220,603 - - 89,688 - -
Vietnam 50,251 101,131 -50.3 - 50,690 -
India 37,215 25,393 46.6 - - -
Iran 224 - - 23 - -
UK 19 - - - - -
Germany 7 1 600.0 - 9,628 -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-May 2025

