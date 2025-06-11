 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s slab imports up...

Turkey’s slab imports up by 0.2 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 10:40:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 297,878 metric tons, up by 28.5 percent compared to March and down by 10.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $139.64 million, increasing by 22.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 28.1 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 1.23 million mt, up 0.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12.5 percent to $604.16 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 634,484 mt, up by 129.1 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 360,656 mt, down by 29.3 percent and Algeria with 130,915 mt.

Turkey’s slab import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%)
Russia 653,484 285,279 129.1 210,087 109,426 92.0
Malaysia 360,656 509,828 -29.3 53,406 104,350 -48.8
Algeria 130,915 - - 21,231 - -
Vietnam 50,251 50,441 -0.4 - - -
India 37,215 25,393 46.6 13,115 - -
Iran 201 - - 25 - -
United Kingdom 19 - - 6 - -
Germany 7 1 600.0 6 - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-April 2025


Tags: Slab Semis Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines from last week

09 Jun | Flats and Slab

Thyssenkrupp starts trial production at new continuous slab caster

09 Jun | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

02 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-Asia slab prices rather stable in latest deals, mood still weak

28 May | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines from last week

26 May | Flats and Slab

Asian slab prices relatively stable with only small discounts, sales to US emerge

22 May | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports maintains stability

21 May | Flats and Slab

US slab imports up 11.8 percent in March from February

16 May | Steel News

Primetals to supply continuous slab caster to Chinese steel producer

14 May | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

14 May | Flats and Slab