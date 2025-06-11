Turkey’s slab imports up by 0.2 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 297,878 metric tons, up by 28.5 percent compared to March and down by 10.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $139.64 million, increasing by 22.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 28.1 percent year on year.

In the January-April period, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 1.23 million mt, up 0.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12.5 percent to $604.16 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 634,484 mt, up by 129.1 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 360,656 mt, down by 29.3 percent and Algeria with 130,915 mt.

Turkey ’s slab import sources in the January-April period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2025 January-April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) April 2025 April 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 653,484 285,279 129.1 210,087 109,426 92.0 Malaysia 360,656 509,828 -29.3 53,406 104,350 -48.8 Algeria 130,915 - - 21,231 - - Vietnam 50,251 50,441 -0.4 - - - India 37,215 25,393 46.6 13,115 - - Iran 201 - - 25 - - United Kingdom 19 - - 6 - - Germany 7 1 600.0 6 - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January-April 2025