Turkey’s rebar exports almost stable in January-February

Friday, 08 April 2022 13:57:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 551,822 metric tons, up 10.6 percent compared to January and decreasing by 1.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $386.9 million, increasing by 9.6 percent compared to January and up 37.4 percent year on year.


Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.05 million metric tons, almost stable year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $740.16 million, increasing by 39.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 274,751 metric tons, up 46.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 159,141 metric tons and the Albania with 54,101 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-February 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2022

January-February 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2022

February 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

274,751

187,137

46.82

123,643

91,353

35.35

Yemen

159,141

117,203

35.78

56,490

64,133

-11.92

Albania

54,101

15,822

241.94

35,139

9,319

277.07

Canada

54,070

-

-

54,070

-

-

Jamaica

47,558

44,532

6.8

30,575

21,173

44.41

Chile

37,147

14,253

-160.6

7,151

14,253

-49.83

UK

35,813

24

-100

35,812

   -

-

USA

33,999

40,619

-

29,133

30,407

-4.19

Lebanon

29,775

30,384

-16.3

10,787

8,387

28.62

Netherlands

28,969

19,099

-2

28,969

19,018

52.32

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:


