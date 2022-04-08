Turkey’s rebar exports almost stable in January-February

Friday, 08 April 2022 13:57:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 551,822 metric tons, up 10.6 percent compared to January and decreasing by 1.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $386.9 million, increasing by 9.6 percent compared to January and up 37.4 percent year on year.



Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.05 million metric tons, almost stable year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $740.16 million, increasing by 39.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 274,751 metric tons, up 46.8 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 159,141 metric tons and the Albania with 54,101 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-February 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2022 January-February 2021 Y-o-y change (%) February 2022 February 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 274,751 187,137 46.82 123,643 91,353 35.35 Yemen 159,141 117,203 35.78 56,490 64,133 -11.92 Albania 54,101 15,822 241.94 35,139 9,319 277.07 Canada 54,070 - - 54,070 - - Jamaica 47,558 44,532 6.8 30,575 21,173 44.41 Chile 37,147 14,253 -160.6 7,151 14,253 -49.83 UK 35,813 24 -100 35,812 - - USA 33,999 40,619 - 29,133 30,407 -4.19 Lebanon 29,775 30,384 -16.3 10,787 8,387 28.62 Netherlands 28,969 19,099 -2 28,969 19,018 52.32

