Turkey’s HRC exports down 17.6 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 17.6 percent to 253,506 metric tons compared to June and were up 5.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $108.38 million, down 20.2 percent month on month, while decreasing by 11.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019.



In January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.61 million mt, down 17.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 28.3 percent to $736.86 million, both compared to same period of 2019.



In the first seven months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 578,682 mt, down 14.18 percent, followed by Egypt which received 304,941 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.



Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January- July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2020 January- July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) July 2020 July 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 578,682 674,263 -14.18 37,332 50,767 -26.46 Egypt 304,941 137,633 121.56 89,014 30,916 187.92 Spain 272,374 326,808 -16.66 46,264 28,825 60.5 Bulgaria 81,822 76,755 6.6 2,800 - - Belgium 67,176 102,111 -34.21 9,808 2,869 241.86 Greece 65,547 58,144 12.73 3,344 30,916 -89.18 Portugal 60,006 134,602 -55.42 6,299 31,817 -80.2 Algeria 35,356 37,559 -5.87 10,876 753 - Iraq 30,712 13,769 123.05 8,318 4,104 102.68 France 19,880 17,256 15.21 - 3,464 -

