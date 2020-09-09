﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 17.6 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 17:59:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 17.6 percent to 253,506 metric tons compared to June and were up 5.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $108.38 million, down 20.2 percent month on month, while decreasing by 11.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019.


In January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.61 million mt, down 17.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 28.3 percent to $736.86 million, both compared to same period of 2019.
 
In the first seven months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 578,682 mt, down 14.18 percent, followed by Egypt which received 304,941 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
 
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January- July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2020

January- July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2020

July 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

578,682

674,263

-14.18

37,332

50,767

-26.46

Egypt

304,941

137,633

121.56

89,014

30,916

187.92

Spain

272,374

326,808

-16.66

46,264

28,825

60.5

Bulgaria

81,822

76,755

6.6

2,800

-

-

Belgium

67,176

102,111

-34.21

9,808

2,869

241.86

Greece

65,547

58,144

12.73

3,344

30,916

-89.18

Portugal

60,006

134,602

-55.42

6,299

31,817

-80.2

Algeria

35,356

37,559

-5.87

10,876

753

-

Iraq

30,712

13,769

123.05

8,318

4,104

102.68

France

19,880

17,256

15.21

-

3,464

-

