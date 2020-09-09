Turkey’s HRC exports down 17.6 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 17.6 percent to 253,506 metric tons compared to June and were up 5.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $108.38 million, down 20.2 percent month on month, while decreasing by 11.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019.
In January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.61 million mt, down 17.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 28.3 percent to $736.86 million, both compared to same period of 2019.
In the first seven months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 578,682 mt, down 14.18 percent, followed by Egypt which received 304,941 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January- July are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2020
|
January- July 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2020
|
July 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
578,682
|
674,263
|
-14.18
|
37,332
|
50,767
|
-26.46
|
Egypt
|
304,941
|
137,633
|
121.56
|
89,014
|
30,916
|
187.92
|
Spain
|
272,374
|
326,808
|
-16.66
|
46,264
|
28,825
|
60.5
|
Bulgaria
|
81,822
|
76,755
|
6.6
|
2,800
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
67,176
|
102,111
|
-34.21
|
9,808
|
2,869
|
241.86
|
Greece
|
65,547
|
58,144
|
12.73
|
3,344
|
30,916
|
-89.18
|
Portugal
|
60,006
|
134,602
|
-55.42
|
6,299
|
31,817
|
-80.2
|
Algeria
|
35,356
|
37,559
|
-5.87
|
10,876
|
753
|
-
|
Iraq
|
30,712
|
13,769
|
123.05
|
8,318
|
4,104
|
102.68
|
France
|
19,880
|
17,256
|
15.21
|
-
|
3,464
|
-
Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-July are as follows: