Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 12.3 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 201,359 metric tons, down by 1.6 percent compared to May and up by 0.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $178.20 million, decreasing by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.2 percent year on year.
In the January-June period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,044,917 mt, up 12.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 7.7 percent to $1 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 224,490 mt, up 58.4 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 99,821 mt and the United Kingdom with 83,275 mt.
Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-June period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2023
|
January-June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2023
|
June 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Romania
|
141,745
|
224,490
|
58.4
|
42,693
|
63,413
|
48.5
|
US
|
65,476
|
99,821
|
52.5
|
15,307
|
14,963
|
-2.2
|
United Kingdom
|
77,151
|
83,275
|
7.9
|
22,132
|
17,405
|
-21.4
|
Iraq
|
59,641
|
57,304
|
-3.9
|
10,427
|
6,319
|
-39.4
|
Belgium
|
43,628
|
48,598
|
11.4
|
8,072
|
11,138
|
38.0
|
Egypt
|
18,781
|
46,980
|
150.1
|
2,001
|
5,113
|
155.5
|
Italy
|
29,240
|
43,454
|
48.6
|
4,197
|
13,822
|
229.3
|
Georgia
|
21,515
|
38,873
|
80.7
|
4,113
|
7684
|
86.8
|
Germany
|
30,954
|
35,475
|
14.6
|
6,447
|
6926
|
7.4
|
Estonia
|
9,682
|
29,239
|
202.0
|
1,471
|
761
|
-48.3
