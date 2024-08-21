Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 12.3 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 201,359 metric tons, down by 1.6 percent compared to May and up by 0.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $178.20 million, decreasing by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.2 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,044,917 mt, up 12.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 7.7 percent to $1 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 224,490 mt, up 58.4 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 99,821 mt and the United Kingdom with 83,275 mt.

Turkey ’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 141,745 224,490 58.4 42,693 63,413 48.5 US 65,476 99,821 52.5 15,307 14,963 -2.2 United Kingdom 77,151 83,275 7.9 22,132 17,405 -21.4 Iraq 59,641 57,304 -3.9 10,427 6,319 -39.4 Belgium 43,628 48,598 11.4 8,072 11,138 38.0 Egypt 18,781 46,980 150.1 2,001 5,113 155.5 Italy 29,240 43,454 48.6 4,197 13,822 229.3 Georgia 21,515 38,873 80.7 4,113 7684 86.8 Germany 30,954 35,475 14.6 6,447 6926 7.4 Estonia 9,682 29,239 202.0 1,471 761 -48.3