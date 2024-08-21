 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 12.3 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 21 August 2024 09:50:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s welded pipe exports amounted to 201,359 metric tons, down by 1.6 percent compared to May and up by 0.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $178.20 million, decreasing by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 10.2 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's welded pipe exports amounted to 1,044,917 mt, up 12.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 7.7 percent to $1 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest welded pipe export destination was Romania which received 224,490 mt, up 58.4 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the US with 99,821 mt and the United Kingdom with 83,275 mt.

Turkey’s top welded pipe export destinations in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

141,745

224,490

58.4

42,693

63,413

48.5

US

65,476

99,821

52.5

15,307

14,963

-2.2

United Kingdom

77,151

83,275

7.9

22,132

17,405

-21.4

Iraq

59,641

57,304

-3.9

10,427

6,319

-39.4

Belgium

43,628

48,598

11.4

8,072

11,138

38.0

Egypt

18,781

46,980

150.1

2,001

5,113

155.5

Italy

29,240

43,454

48.6

4,197

13,822

229.3

Georgia

21,515

38,873

80.7

4,113

7684

86.8

Germany

30,954

35,475

14.6

6,447

6926

7.4

Estonia

9,682

29,239

202.0

1,471

761

-48.3

 Turkey’s main welded pipe export destinations on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 81.8 percent in January-July

21 Aug | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

21 Aug | Steel News

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count stays the same

19 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on welded stainless steel pressure pipe from Vietnam

14 Aug | Steel News

India’s MAN Industries sees net profit rise of 70% in Q1 FY 2024-25

13 Aug | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Borusan Boru posts lower net profit and higher revenues for H1

12 Aug | Steel News

Saudi-based East Pipes inks multi contracts with Esnad Al-Turuq for pipe supply

12 Aug | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD decision on welded pipe from Oman’s Al Jazeera

12 Aug | Steel News

Mexico’s Achv Aceros orders two ERW pipe mills from Danieli

12 Aug | Steel News