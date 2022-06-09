﻿
Turkey’s Trinox Metal receives environmental approval for cold rolling capacity increase

Thursday, 09 June 2022 16:07:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkish steelmaker Trinox Metal Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. has received environmental permission for its planned cold rolling mill capacity increase project in Tekirdağ.

Within the scope of the project which has an investment cost of $32.25 million, the annual cold rolling capacity will increase from 37,440 mt to 142,416 mt.

Within the scope of this capacity increase, production will be increased by making revisions in the production lines without making any changes in the existing project area and indoor area.


