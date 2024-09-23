Turkey’s Tosçelik supplies pipes for Saudi Arabian water reservoir project

Turkey-based Tosçelik, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, has produced and supplied all required pipes for the first phase of Saudi Arabia’s Juranah Water Reservoir project, according to media reports.

The project which is run by government-controlled Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) and implemented by Mapa Group is aiming to meet the water demand in Mecca, via a 3.5-kilometer twin pipeline, totaling seven kilometers in length. The project is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2027.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Tosçelik will also supply large diameter (LD) pipes to the Rhine Water Pipeline project to be implemented by German energy company RWE.