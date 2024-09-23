 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Tosçelik supplies pipes for Saudi Arabian water reservoir project

Monday, 23 September 2024 13:33:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Tosçelik, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, has produced and supplied all required pipes for the first phase of Saudi Arabia’s Juranah Water Reservoir project, according to media reports.

The project which is run by government-controlled Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) and implemented by Mapa Group is aiming to meet the water demand in Mecca, via a 3.5-kilometer twin pipeline, totaling seven kilometers in length. The project is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2027.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, Tosçelik will also supply large diameter (LD) pipes to the Rhine Water Pipeline project to be implemented by German energy company RWE.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Turkey S. Arabia Europe Steelmaking Tosyalı 

Similar articles

US and Canadian rig counts decline week-on-week

23 Sep | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 3.2 percent in August from July

20 Sep | Steel News

US standard pipe imports down 13.1 percent in July from June

20 Sep | Steel News

US OCTG exports down 17.1 percent in July from June

20 Sep | Steel News

Tenaris installs electric induction coil in Colombia

20 Sep | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 35.3 percent in July from June

19 Sep | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 79.1 percent in January-August

19 Sep | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on light-walled rectangular pipe from China

18 Sep | Steel News

Vallourec enhances line pipe coating solutions with new acquisition in Brazil

18 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge up

18 Sep | Tube and Pipe