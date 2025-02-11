Turkey’s slab imports up by 47.4 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 472,234 metric tons, down by 11.2 percent compared to November and increasing by 135.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $231.55 million, decreasing by 10.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 121.2 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's slab imports amounted to 4,057,530 mt, up 47.4 percent, while the value of these imports grew by 36.2 percent to $2.15 billion, both year on year.

Turkey’s slab imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1,696,074 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 1,422,214 mt and Indonesia with 327,547 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 slab import sources last year:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,696,074 1,584,673 7.0 238,081 78,282 204.1 Malaysia 1,422,214 373,014 281.3 157,068 53,401 194.1 Indonesia 327,547 230,832 41.9 - - - Algeria 153,299 - - 27,257 - - Saudi Arabia 151,705 98,006 54.8 - 49,461 - Vietnam 150,959 83,012 81.9 49,828 - - Oman 125,068 19,063 556.1 - 19,063 - India 25,394 29,228 -13.1 - - - China 5,075 29,910 -83.0 - - - Iran 87 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - 2024