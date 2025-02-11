Turkey’s slab imports up by 47.4 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s slab imports amounted to 472,234 metric tons, down by 11.2 percent compared to November and increasing by 135.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $231.55 million, decreasing by 10.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 121.2 percent year on year.
In 2024, Turkey's slab imports amounted to 4,057,530 mt, up 47.4 percent, while the value of these imports grew by 36.2 percent to $2.15 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest slab import source was Russia, which supplied 1,696,074 mt. Russia was followed by Malaysia with 1,422,214 mt and Indonesia with 327,547 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 slab import sources last year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|2024
|2023
|Y-o-y change (%)
|December 2024
|December 2024
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Russia
|1,696,074
|1,584,673
|7.0
|238,081
|78,282
|204.1
|Malaysia
|1,422,214
|373,014
|281.3
|157,068
|53,401
|194.1
|Indonesia
|327,547
|230,832
|41.9
|-
|-
|-
|Algeria
|153,299
|-
|-
|27,257
|-
|-
|Saudi Arabia
|151,705
|98,006
|54.8
|-
|49,461
|-
|Vietnam
|150,959
|83,012
|81.9
|49,828
|-
|-
|Oman
|125,068
|19,063
|556.1
|-
|19,063
|-
|India
|25,394
|29,228
|-13.1
|-
|-
|-
|China
|5,075
|29,910
|-83.0
|-
|-
|-
|Iran
|87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-