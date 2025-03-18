Turkey’s slab imports down 14 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's slab import volume decreased by 14.0 percent year on year and went down by 33.2 month on month to 315,580 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $160.91 million, down 18.0 percent year on year and 30.5 percent month on month.

Turkey’s slab imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 153,366 mt of slab from Malaysia, ahead of Russia which supplied 107,816 mt in the given month and Algeria which supplied 54,394 mt of slab.

Turkey 's slab import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Malaysia 153,366 103,559 48.1 Russia 107,819 85,595 26.0 Algeria 54,394 - -

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January 2025