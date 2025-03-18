 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s slab imports down 14 percent in January

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 12:16:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's slab import volume decreased by 14.0 percent year on year and went down by 33.2 month on month to 315,580 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $160.91 million, down 18.0 percent year on year and 30.5 percent month on month.

Turkey’s slab imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 153,366 mt of slab from Malaysia, ahead of Russia which supplied 107,816 mt in the given month and Algeria which supplied 54,394 mt of slab.

Turkey's slab import sources in January are as follows:

CountryAmount (mt)  
 January 2025January 2024Y-o-y change (%)
Malaysia153,366103,55948.1
Russia107,81985,59526.0
Algeria54,394--

Shares in Turkey’s slab imports - January 2025


Tags: Slab Semis Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Brazilian slab export price maintains reference

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

Asian suppliers hike slab offers far above billet after reduction in EU HRC quotas

14 Mar | Flats and Slab

US slab imports up 68.5 percent in January from December

13 Mar | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

Reference price for Brazilian slabs exports stable from last week

10 Mar | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines sharply

01 Mar | Flats and Slab

Indonesian mill starts to offer billet for May, targets small rises for major products

27 Feb | Longs and Billet

Ex-ASEAN semis offers receive further support from improvement in China

19 Feb | Longs and Billet

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports stable from last week

14 Feb | Flats and Slab

SE Asian billet importers push strongly for declines, trading stops even for sanctioned origins

13 Feb | Longs and Billet