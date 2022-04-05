Turkey’s scrap imports in February down 24.1 percent from January

﻿
In February 2022, Turkey’s scrap imports decreased not just as compared to January, but also year on year. The import volume in February alone came to 1.92 million mt, down 24.1 percent month on month and down by 7.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-February period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 8.9 percent on year on year to 4.45 million mt and the value of these imports exceeded $1.91 billion, up 25.9 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 45.5 percent share, followed by the US with 13.6 percent and the CIS region with a 12.9 percent share.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-February 2022 can be seen in the table below:

 

Imported tonnage Jan-Feb 2022 (thousand mt)

Change year on year (%)

US

606

+28.9

EU

2,021

-13.3

CIS

573

+30.2

UK

328

-25.5

Others

919

+485.3

Total

4,447

+8.9

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: scrap raw mat Turkey Europe imp/exp statistics 

