Turkey’s pig iron imports up 105.8 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 14:13:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 156,860 mt, up 175.7 percent year on year and increasing by 91.9 percent compared to January, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 205.5 percent year on year to $89.5 million, up by 86.5 percent compared to the previous month.





Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 238,588 metric tons, up 105.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $137.5 million, increasing by 156.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.



In the January-February period this year, Turkey imported 95,671 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 262.05 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 71,512 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2022 January-February 2021 Change (%) February 2022 February 2021 Change (%) Russia 95,671 26,425 262.05 41,014 7,046 482.09 Ukraine 71,512 38,213 87.14 53,023 14,882 256.29 Brazil 63,104 33,000 91.22 60,386 33,000 82.99 Germany 7,994 18,040 -55.69 2,409 1,969 22.35

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below: