﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 105.8 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 19 April 2022 14:13:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 156,860 mt, up 175.7 percent year on year and increasing by 91.9 percent compared to January, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 205.5 percent year on year to $89.5 million, up by 86.5 percent compared to the previous month.


 

Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 238,588 metric tons, up 105.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $137.5 million, increasing by 156.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the January-February period this year, Turkey imported 95,671 metric tons of pig iron from Russia, up 262.05 percent year on year. Russia ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Ukraine which supplied 71,512 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2022

January-February 2021

Change (%)

February 2022

February 2021

Change (%)

Russia

95,671

26,425

262.05

41,014

7,046

482.09

Ukraine

71,512

38,213

87.14

53,023

14,882

256.29

Brazil

63,104

33,000

91.22

60,386

33,000

82.99

Germany

7,994

18,040

-55.69

2,409

1,969

22.35

Turkey's pig iron sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: pig iron raw mat Turkey Europe steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

22 Mar

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.5 percent in January
17 Nov

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 3.1 percent in January-September
16 Nov

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 3.9 percent in January-September
16 Oct

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 7.0 percent in January-August
16 Jan

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 13.6 percent in January-November
26 Dec

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 12.5 percent in January-October
19 Jul

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 4.6 percent in January-May
19 Oct

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 52 percent in January-August
17 Jul

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 113.5 percent in January-May
19 Apr

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 85.7 percent in January-February