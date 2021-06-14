Turkey’s pig iron imports down 24.1 percent in January-April

Monday, 14 June 2021 12:06:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 118,581 mt, up 41.1 percent year on year and increasing by 40.2 percent compared to March, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 119.5 percent year on year to $62.71 million, up by 51.6 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 319,110 metric tons, down 24.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $157.73 million, increasing by 17.5 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey imported 111,635 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, up 0.17 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 74,975 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Change (%) Ukraine 111,635 111,451 0.17 33,648 21,969 53.16 Russia 74,975 199,694 -62.46 20,000 36,989 -45.93 Germany 47,322 41,381 14.36 19,777 14,132 39.94 India 36,250 - - 36,250 - - Brazil 33,000 57,671 -42.78 - 10,946 - South Africa 13,400 - - 7,400 - -

