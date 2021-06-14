﻿
English
Turkey’s pig iron imports down 24.1 percent in January-April

Monday, 14 June 2021 12:06:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 118,581 mt, up 41.1 percent year on year and increasing by 40.2 percent compared to March, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The total value of Turkey's pig iron imports in the given month increased by 119.5 percent year on year to $62.71 million, up by 51.6 percent compared to the previous month.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 319,110 metric tons, down 24.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $157.73 million, increasing by 17.5 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey imported 111,635 metric tons of pig iron from Ukraine, up 0.17 percent year on year. Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's pig iron import sources in the period in question, followed by Russia which supplied 74,975 mt.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the given period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Change (%)

Ukraine

111,635

111,451

0.17

33,648

21,969

53.16

Russia

74,975

199,694

-62.46

20,000

36,989

-45.93

Germany

47,322

41,381

14.36

19,777

14,132

39.94

India

36,250

-

-

36,250

-

-

Brazil

33,000

57,671

-42.78

-

10,946

-

South Africa

13,400

-

-

7,400

-

-

Turkey's pig iron sources in the January-April period of this year can be seen in the graph below:


