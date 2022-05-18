﻿
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.3% in Q1

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 11:59:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 6.4 percent to 168,363 metric tons compared to February and were down 8.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $174.27 million, up 4.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 26.6 percent compared to March 2021.

In the January-March period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 397,576 up 2.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 45.2 percent to $421.39 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 82,631 metric tons, up 25.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 53,197 metric tons and Iraq with 35,929 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-March this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

82,631

66,008

25.18

59,935

56,403

6.26

UK

53,197

55,207

-3.64

12,403

23,389

-46.97

Iraq

35,929

67,021

-46.39

9,065

21,736

-58.29

USA

35,239

3,691

854.73

7,098

1,082

556.01

Israel

27,089

15,974

69.58

11,770

4,116

185.96

Belgium

20,718

37,812

-45.21

8,733

14,938

-41.54

Canada

12,703

5,933

114.11

5,780

790

631.65

Australia

12,245

3,488

251.06

5,983

1,263

373.71

Georgia

8,914

11,310

-21.18

3,786

3,230

17.21

Germany

7,839

14,015

-44.07

129

2,581

-95.0

