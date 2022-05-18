Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 2.3% in Q1

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 11:59:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 6.4 percent to 168,363 metric tons compared to February and were down 8.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $174.27 million, up 4.0 percent month on month, while increasing by 26.6 percent compared to March 2021.

In the January-March period this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 397,576 up 2.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 45.2 percent to $421.39 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 82,631 metric tons, up 25.2 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the UK with 53,197 metric tons and Iraq with 35,929 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-March this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 82,631 66,008 25.18 59,935 56,403 6.26 UK 53,197 55,207 -3.64 12,403 23,389 -46.97 Iraq 35,929 67,021 -46.39 9,065 21,736 -58.29 USA 35,239 3,691 854.73 7,098 1,082 556.01 Israel 27,089 15,974 69.58 11,770 4,116 185.96 Belgium 20,718 37,812 -45.21 8,733 14,938 -41.54 Canada 12,703 5,933 114.11 5,780 790 631.65 Australia 12,245 3,488 251.06 5,983 1,263 373.71 Georgia 8,914 11,310 -21.18 3,786 3,230 17.21 Germany 7,839 14,015 -44.07 129 2,581 -95.0

