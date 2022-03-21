Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 16.3% in January

Monday, 21 March 2022 11:44:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 56.0 percent to 72,264 metric tons compared to December and were down 16.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $81.13 million, down 56.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 26.0 percent compared to 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 13,252 metric tons, down 55.4 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by Israel with 9,556 metric tons and the US with 7,337 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2022 January 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Iraq 13,252 29,677 -55.35 Israel 9,556 7,593 25.85 US 7,337 220 3235.0 UK 6,137 6,390 -3.96 Egypt 4,887 1,302 275.35 Australia 4,380 901 386.13 Germany 3,371 5,160 -34.67 Canada 3,057 3,047 0.33 Georgia 2,310 3,997 -42.21 Syria 1,958 1,643 19.17

