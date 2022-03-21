﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 16.3% in January

Monday, 21 March 2022 11:44:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports decreased by 56.0 percent to 72,264 metric tons compared to December and were down 16.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $81.13 million, down 56.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 26.0 percent compared to 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Iraq which received 13,252 metric tons, down 55.4 percent year on year. Iraq was followed by Israel with 9,556 metric tons and the US with 7,337 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2022

January 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Iraq

13,252

29,677

-55.35

Israel

9,556

7,593

25.85

US

7,337

220

3235.0

UK

6,137

6,390

-3.96

Egypt

4,887

1,302

275.35

Australia

4,380

901

386.13

Germany

3,371

5,160

-34.67

Canada

3,057

3,047

0.33

Georgia

2,310

3,997

-42.21

Syria

1,958

1,643

19.17

Turkey's main longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January are as follows:


Tags: tubular  Turkey  Europe  steelmaking  imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

13 Sep

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 19.8% in January-July
11 Aug

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 39.5% in Jan-June
12 Jul

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 46% in Jan-May
11 Jun

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 31.7% in Jan-Apr
17 May

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 21.3% in Q1
14 Apr

Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports down 14.1 percent in January-February
01 Aug

Turkish steelmakers aim to expand trade in West Africa
22 Jan

Turkey’s seamless pipe imports up 11.66 percent in January-November
26 Dec

Turkey’s seamless pipe imports up 10.3 percent in January-October
27 Nov

Turkey’s seamless pipe imports up 5.7 percent in January-September