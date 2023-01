Wednesday, 04 January 2023 17:10:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received a value-added steel profile order from the American continent amounting to $16.25 million.

With the given order, the company’s total contracted order amount between the period of December 1, 2022 and January 4, 2023, has reached $61.51 million.

The delivery schedules for these orders are planned for February and March 2023.