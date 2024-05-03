﻿
Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives new steel profile orders from many regions including Turkey

Friday, 03 May 2024 11:11:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has continued its strong export performance in 2024. The company has announced that it has received steel profile orders from the American continent, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Europe and Turkey, amounting to a total value of approximately $39.82 million within the last 45 days.

The orders in question, mainly to the energy sector, are expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover. In March, the company received value-added steel profile orders from the MENA region, Europe and the American continent amounting to a total value of $37.82 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


