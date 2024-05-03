Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives new steel profile orders from many regions including Turkey

Friday, 03 May 2024 11:11:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has continued its strong export performance in 2024. The company has announced that it has received steel profile orders from the American continent, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Europe and Turkey, amounting to a total value of approximately $39.82 million within the last 45 days.