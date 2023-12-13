Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives value-added profile orders from Americas and Europe

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:23:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received value-added steel profile orders from the American continent and the European energy sector amounting to a total value of $22.38 million.

The given order will positively affect the company's turnover.

The company supplied 53 percent of its international sales to the American continent, and mainly to the energy sector, in 2022.

Meanwhile, in June this year, the company had received other value-added steel profile orders from the American continent and Europe amounting to $24.8 million in value, as SteelOrbis previously reported.