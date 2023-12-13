﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives value-added profile orders from Americas and Europe

Wednesday, 13 December 2023 11:23:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received value-added steel profile orders from the American continent and the European energy sector amounting to a total value of $22.38 million.

The given order will positively affect the company's turnover.

The company supplied 53 percent of its international sales to the American continent, and mainly to the energy sector, in 2022.

Meanwhile, in June this year, the company had received other value-added steel profile orders from the American continent and Europe amounting to $24.8 million in value, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Beams Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 50, 2023

12 Dec | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices follow upward trend

11 Dec | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 49, 2023

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices mostly stable, some downticks

04 Dec | Longs and Billet

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 48, 2023

28 Nov | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices soften slightly

27 Nov | Longs and Billet

UNESID: Imports of tubes and profiles circumvent safeguard duties

23 Nov | Steel News

US beam exports down 17.9 percent in September

21 Nov | Steel News

H-beam prices in local Chinese market - week 47, 2023

21 Nov | Longs and Billet

US beam imports down 22.6 percent in September

20 Nov | Steel News