Turkey’s Kardemir to produce 200,000 railway wheels per year

Thursday, 23 July 2020 16:00:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) will produce 200,000 units of railway wheels, including 120,000 units of freight train wheels, 40,000 units of passenger train wheels, 20,000 units of locomotive wheels and 20,000 units of light rail system wheels, according to the annual report by Kardemir.

Kardemir, which started to produce BA318 type railway wheels in November 2019 and, in addition to its local sales, plans to export its wheel capacity production mainly to European countries such as Germany, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria and France, and to the Middle East and North African countries.

Accordingly, Kardemir aims to replace an annual average of 10,000 units of railway wheel imports and contribute €150 million to Turkey’s exports.

The company stated that its production of BA004 type railway wheels continues.