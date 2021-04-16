Turkey's iron ore imports up 39.3 percent in January-February

Friday, 16 April 2021 14:46:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 396,938 mt, decreasing by 68.9 percent compared to January and down 33.5 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 3.0 percent to $65.73 million year on year, while down 59.4 percent as compared to January.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.67 million metric tons, up 39.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $227.48 million, increasing by 87.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 918,157 mt, up 52.69 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia which supplied 236,958 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from South Africa in the given period amounted to 172,430 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-February period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Change (%) Brazil 918,157 601,310 52.69 126,400 108,760 16.22 Russia 236,958 111,740 112.06 96,500 - - S. Africa 172,430 172,929 -0.29 67,781 172,909 -60.80 Sweden 164,973 315,357 -47.69 - 150,341 - Ukraine 155,373 - - 80,493 - - Mali 25,752 - - 25,752 - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first two months this year can be seen in the graph below: