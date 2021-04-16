﻿
English
Turkey's iron ore imports up 39.3 percent in January-February

Friday, 16 April 2021 14:46:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 396,938 mt, decreasing by 68.9 percent compared to January and down 33.5 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 3.0 percent to $65.73 million year on year, while down 59.4 percent as compared to January.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.67 million metric tons, up 39.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $227.48 million, increasing by 87.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 918,157 mt, up 52.69 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia which supplied 236,958 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from South Africa in the given period amounted to 172,430 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-February period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

918,157

601,310

52.69

126,400

108,760

16.22

Russia

236,958

111,740

112.06

96,500

-

-

S. Africa

172,430

172,929

-0.29

67,781

172,909

-60.80

Sweden

164,973

315,357

-47.69

-

150,341

-

Ukraine

155,373

-

-

80,493

-

-

Mali

25,752

-

-

25,752

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first two months this year can be seen in the graph below:


