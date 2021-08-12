Turkey's iron ore imports up 20.1 percent in January-June

Thursday, 12 August 2021 12:31:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.12 million mt, increasing by 28.2 percent compared to May and up 33.2 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 172.5 percent to $206.52 million year on year, while up 20.0 percent as compared to May.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.48 million metric tons, up 20.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $929.75 million, increasing by 112.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.71 million mt, up 1.8 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 904,515 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 770,544 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-June period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Change (%) Brazil 2,711,254 2,663,379 1.80 669,006 589,923 13.41 Sweden 904,515 1,145,807 -21.06 165,000 164,504 0.30 Russia 770,544 504,409 52.76 178,096 34,804 411.71 Ukraine 571,950 78,655 627.16 - 49,502 - S. Africa 344,509 172,949 99.20 - - - Mali 120,093 - - 43,669 - - USA 61,292 - - 61,291 - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first six months this year can be seen in the graph below: