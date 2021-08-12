﻿
English
Turkey's iron ore imports up 20.1 percent in January-June

Thursday, 12 August 2021
       

In June this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.12 million mt, increasing by 28.2 percent compared to May and up 33.2 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 172.5 percent to $206.52 million year on year, while up 20.0 percent as compared to May.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.48 million metric tons, up 20.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $929.75 million, increasing by 112.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.71 million mt, up 1.8 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 904,515 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 770,544 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-June period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

2,711,254

2,663,379

1.80

669,006

589,923

13.41

Sweden

904,515

1,145,807

-21.06

165,000

164,504

0.30

Russia

770,544

504,409

52.76

178,096

34,804

411.71

Ukraine

571,950

78,655

627.16

-

49,502

-

S. Africa

344,509

172,949

99.20

-

-

-

Mali

120,093

-

-

43,669

-

-

USA

61,292

-

-

61,291

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first six months this year can be seen in the graph below:


