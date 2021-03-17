Turkey's iron ore imports up 111.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 14:44:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.28 million mt, increasing by 39.8 percent compared to December and up 111.3 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 181.1 percent to $161.75 million year on year, while up 48.3 percent as compared to December.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 791,731 mt, up 141.72 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 164,973 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given month amounted to 140,459 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Change (%) Brazil 791,731 327,547 141.72 Sweden 164,973 165,016 -0.03 Russia 140,459 111,740 25.70 S. Africa 104,644 - - Ukraine 74,881 - -

