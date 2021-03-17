﻿
English
Turkey's iron ore imports up 111.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 14:44:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.28 million mt, increasing by 39.8 percent compared to December and up 111.3 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 181.1 percent to $161.75 million year on year, while up 48.3 percent as compared to December.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 791,731 mt, up 141.72 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 164,973 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given month amounted to 140,459 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

791,731

327,547

141.72

Sweden

164,973

165,016

-0.03

Russia

140,459

111,740

25.70

S. Africa

104,644

-

-

Ukraine

74,881

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January can be seen in the graph below:


