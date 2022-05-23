Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 0.4 percent in January-March

Monday, 23 May 2022 12:24:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 943,741 mt, increasing by 11.1 percent compared to February and up 14.0 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 19.3 percent to $112.04 million year on year, while up 20.1 percent as compared to February.

In January-March this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 2.51 million mt, up 0.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 15.9 percent to $308.14 million, both compared to same period of 2021.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 827,262 mt, down 33.95 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 680,775 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given month amounted to 329,993 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-March this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Change (%) Brazil 827,262 1,252,384 -33.95 319,686 334,226 -4.35 S. Africa 680,775 344,489 97.62 344,851 172,060 100.42 Sweden 329,993 329,973 0.01 - 165,000 - Ukraine 235,274 155,373 51.43 79,159 - - Russia 194,659 371,713 -47.63 27,091 134,755 -79.90 Finland 141,701 - - 70,849 - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-March can be seen in the graph below: