Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 0.4 percent in January-March

Monday, 23 May 2022 12:24:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 943,741 mt, increasing by 11.1 percent compared to February and up 14.0 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 19.3 percent to $112.04 million year on year, while up 20.1 percent as compared to February.

In January-March this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 2.51 million mt, up 0.4 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 15.9 percent to $308.14 million, both compared to same period of 2021.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 827,262 mt, down 33.95 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 680,775 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given month amounted to 329,993 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-March this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

827,262

1,252,384

-33.95

319,686

334,226

-4.35

S. Africa

680,775

344,489

97.62

344,851

172,060

100.42

Sweden

329,993

329,973

0.01

-

165,000

-

Ukraine

235,274

155,373

51.43

79,159

-

-

Russia

194,659

371,713

-47.63

27,091

134,755

-79.90

Finland

141,701

-

-

70,849

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-March can be seen in the graph below:


