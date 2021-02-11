Turkey's iron ore imports down 2.5 percent in 2020

In December last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 913,479 mt, increasing by 35.7 percent compared to November and down 7.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 8.9 percent to $109.09 million year on year, while up 26.4 percent as compared to November.
Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 9.87 million metric tons, down 2.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.05 billion, decreasing by 3.6 percent compared to 2019.
In the given year, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 5.37 million mt, down 4.08 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 2.14 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given year amounted to 1.23 million mt.
Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2020 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Change (%)
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
Change (%)
|
Brazil
|
5,367,954
|
5,596,052
|
-4.08
|
509,332
|
576,822
|
-11.70
|
Sweden
|
2,135,435
|
1,346,454
|
58.60
|
164,982
|
-
|
-
|
Russia
|
1,229,602
|
573,652
|
114.35
|
62,418
|
30,200
|
106.68
|
Ukraine
|
599,437
|
512,914
|
16.87
|
154,159
|
45,900
|
235.86
|
S. Africa
|
344,854
|
505,056
|
-31.72
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
172,943
|
999,849
|
-82.70
|
-
|
330,376
|
-
Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2020 can be seen in the graph below: