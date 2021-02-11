﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's iron ore imports down 2.5 percent in 2020

Thursday, 11 February 2021 15:11:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 913,479 mt, increasing by 35.7 percent compared to November and down 7.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 8.9 percent to $109.09 million year on year, while up 26.4 percent as compared to November.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 9.87 million metric tons, down 2.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.05 billion, decreasing by 3.6 percent compared to 2019.

In the given year, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 5.37 million mt, down 4.08 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 2.14 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given year amounted to 1.23 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Change (%)

Brazil

5,367,954

5,596,052

-4.08

509,332

576,822

-11.70

Sweden

2,135,435

1,346,454

58.60

164,982

-

-

Russia

1,229,602

573,652

114.35

62,418

30,200

106.68

Ukraine

599,437

512,914

16.87

154,159

45,900

235.86

S. Africa

344,854

505,056

-31.72

-

-

-

Canada

172,943

999,849

-82.70

-

330,376

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2020 can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: iron ore  raw mat  Europe  imp/exp statistics  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

12  Feb

Turkey's coking coal imports down 2.4 percent in 2020
10  Feb

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 8.2 percent in 2020
27  Jan

Turkey's coking coal imports down five percent in January-November
26  Jan

Turkey's iron ore imports down two percent in January-November
25  Jan

Turkey’s pig iron imports up 1.4 percent in January-November