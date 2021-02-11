Turkey's iron ore imports down 2.5 percent in 2020

Thursday, 11 February 2021 15:11:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 913,479 mt, increasing by 35.7 percent compared to November and down 7.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 8.9 percent to $109.09 million year on year, while up 26.4 percent as compared to November.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 9.87 million metric tons, down 2.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.05 billion, decreasing by 3.6 percent compared to 2019.

In the given year, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 5.37 million mt, down 4.08 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 2.14 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given year amounted to 1.23 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Change (%) Brazil 5,367,954 5,596,052 -4.08 509,332 576,822 -11.70 Sweden 2,135,435 1,346,454 58.60 164,982 - - Russia 1,229,602 573,652 114.35 62,418 30,200 106.68 Ukraine 599,437 512,914 16.87 154,159 45,900 235.86 S. Africa 344,854 505,056 -31.72 - - - Canada 172,943 999,849 -82.70 - 330,376 -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2020 can be seen in the graph below: