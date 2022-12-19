﻿
English
Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 4.5 percent in January-October

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:35:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 1.04 million mt, rising by 50.6 percent compared to September and by 9.8 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 18.7 percent to $146.84 million year on year, while up 67.4 percent as compared to September.

In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 8.70 million mt, down 4.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 24.6 percent to $1.30 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.69 million mt, down 21.1 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.48 million mt, while Turkey’s iron ore imports from South Africa in the given period amounted to 1.36 million mt.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in the January-October period this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

3,686,722

4,672,231

-21.1

371,744

619,499

-40.0

Sweden

1,484,240

1,234,443

+20.2

329,943

-

-

S. Africa

1,364,779

511,995

+166.6

174,032

-

-

Ukraine

585,220

960,927

-39.1

77,000

153,554

-49.9

Russia

525,445

1,118,442

-53.0

86,252

79,810

+8.1

India

435,186

-

-

-

-

-

Uzbekistan

223,514

-

-

-

-

-

Finland

141,701

384,219

-63.1

-

70,600

-

Mali

118,431

143,807

-17.6

-

-

-

Australia

82,512

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s iron ore import sources in January-October can be seen in the graph below:


