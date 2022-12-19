Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 4.5 percent in January-October

Monday, 19 December 2022 11:35:36 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports totaled 1.04 million mt, rising by 50.6 percent compared to September and by 9.8 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 18.7 percent to $146.84 million year on year, while up 67.4 percent as compared to September.

In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports amounted to 8.70 million mt, down 4.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 24.6 percent to $1.30 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.69 million mt, down 21.1 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.48 million mt, while Turkey’s iron ore imports from South Africa in the given period amounted to 1.36 million mt.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in the January-October period this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2022 January-October 2021 Change (%) October 2022 October 2021 Change (%) Brazil 3,686,722 4,672,231 -21.1 371,744 619,499 -40.0 Sweden 1,484,240 1,234,443 +20.2 329,943 - - S. Africa 1,364,779 511,995 +166.6 174,032 - - Ukraine 585,220 960,927 -39.1 77,000 153,554 -49.9 Russia 525,445 1,118,442 -53.0 86,252 79,810 +8.1 India 435,186 - - - - - Uzbekistan 223,514 - - - - - Finland 141,701 384,219 -63.1 - 70,600 - Mali 118,431 143,807 -17.6 - - - Australia 82,512 - - - - -

