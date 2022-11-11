Turkey’s HRC import volume down 13 percent in January-September

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 39.5 percent year on year to 255,602 metric tons, down 19.1 percent compared to August. The revenue from these imports amounted to $190.65 million, down 29.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 55.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.22 million metric tons, down 13.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.85 billion, decreasing by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 885,880 mt, down 41.4 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 537,879 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2022
|
January-September 2021
|
Change (%)
|
September 2022
|
September 2021
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
885,880
|
1,510,641
|
-41.36
|
149,194
|
120,649
|
23.66
|
India
|
537,879
|
517,697
|
3.90
|
-
|
130,142
|
-
|
China
|
517,485
|
113,489
|
355.98
|
27,660
|
12,311
|
124.68
|
Japan
|
223,704
|
337,136
|
-33.65
|
-
|
24,615
|
-
|
France
|
206,366
|
189,332
|
9.00
|
36,750
|
10,708
|
243.20
|
Ukraine
|
203,791
|
791,589
|
-74.26
|
-
|
87,562
|
-
|
Brazil
|
178,041
|
13,704
|
1199.19
|
20,494
|
13,704
|
49.55
|
UK
|
129,667
|
10,782
|
1102.62
|
5,566
|
-
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
90,120
|
18,792
|
379.57
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
S. Korea
|
52,358
|
30,830
|
69.83
|
296
|
6,281
|
-95.29
