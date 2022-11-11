Turkey’s HRC import volume down 13 percent in January-September

Friday, 11 November 2022 12:16:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 39.5 percent year on year to 255,602 metric tons, down 19.1 percent compared to August. The revenue from these imports amounted to $190.65 million, down 29.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 55.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.22 million metric tons, down 13.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.85 billion, decreasing by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 885,880 mt, down 41.4 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 537,879 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Change (%) Russia 885,880 1,510,641 -41.36 149,194 120,649 23.66 India 537,879 517,697 3.90 - 130,142 - China 517,485 113,489 355.98 27,660 12,311 124.68 Japan 223,704 337,136 -33.65 - 24,615 - France 206,366 189,332 9.00 36,750 10,708 243.20 Ukraine 203,791 791,589 -74.26 - 87,562 - Brazil 178,041 13,704 1199.19 20,494 13,704 49.55 UK 129,667 10,782 1102.62 5,566 - - Netherlands 90,120 18,792 379.57 - - - S. Korea 52,358 30,830 69.83 296 6,281 -95.29

