﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 13 percent in January-September

Friday, 11 November 2022 12:16:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 39.5 percent year on year to 255,602 metric tons, down 19.1 percent compared to August. The revenue from these imports amounted to $190.65 million, down 29.9 percent month on month and decreasing by 55.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.22 million metric tons, down 13.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.85 billion, decreasing by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 885,880 mt, down 41.4 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 537,879 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Change (%)

Russia

885,880

1,510,641

-41.36

149,194

120,649

23.66

India

537,879

517,697

3.90

-

130,142

-

China

517,485

113,489

355.98

27,660

12,311

124.68

Japan

223,704

337,136

-33.65

-

24,615

-

France

206,366

189,332

9.00

36,750

10,708

243.20

Ukraine

203,791

791,589

-74.26

-

87,562

-

Brazil

178,041

13,704

1199.19

20,494

13,704

49.55

UK

129,667

10,782

1102.62

5,566

-

-

Netherlands

90,120

18,792

379.57

-

-

-

S. Korea

52,358

30,830

69.83

296

6,281

-95.29

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-September are as follows:


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Suppliers target rises in Vietnamese HRC market, local prices still awaited

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices move sideways

11 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkish retail flat steel prices trend down, outlook bearish

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Flats prices in Turkey finally pulled down by low demand, aggressive imports

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG offer prices move sideways, though tradable level down

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Tradable local and import HRC prices in EU fall further amid slow demand

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC exports down 28.5 percent in January-September

10 Nov | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 45

10 Nov | Flats and Slab

Russia’s steel usage may not fall more than 2% in 2022 despite seasonal slowdown

09 Nov | Steel News

Some Indian HRC exporters increase discounting, but market is too bad for deals to be signed

09 Nov | Flats and Slab