Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru posts lower net profit for 2021, gas pipe demand expected to rise in 2022

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 16:09:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish pipe maker Erciyas Çelik Boru Sanayi A.Ş. has announced its financial results for 2021.

Accordingly, in 2021 Erciyas registered a net profit of TRY 24.68 million ($1.68 million), compared to a net profit of TRY 74.59 million in 2020. In the same period, the company’s sales revenues increased by 13.9 percent year on year to TRY 1.05 billion ($71.91 million). In the given period, IDC recorded an operating profit of TRY 175.87 million ($12.06 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 146.49 million in the previous year.

The company stated that 2022 will be a year of growth, in which both orders postponed in 2021 will be realized and new projects will emerge. Erciyas predicts that gas pipe demand will increase this year. The company expects that the natural gas crisis originating from Russia will further increase prices and that new natural gas pipelines will be put into operation as Europe wants to find alternative natural gas sources.