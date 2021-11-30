Turkey’s economy grows by 7.4 percent in Q3

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 11:42:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in the third quarter this year increased by 7.4 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter of the current year, household final consumption expenditure increased by 9.1 percent, government final consumption expenditure rose by 9.6 percent and gross fixed capital formation decreased by 2.4 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2020.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 20.1 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the third quarter of the current year.