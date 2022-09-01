Turkey’s economy grows by 7.6 percent in Q2

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:26:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in the second quarter this year grew by 7.6 percent compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the given quarter, household consumption expenditure rose by 22.5 percent, government final consumption expenditure by 2.3 percent and gross fixed capital formation by 4.7 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 23.8 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the second quarter.