﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s economy grows by 7.6 percent in Q2

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:26:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in the second quarter this year grew by 7.6 percent compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the given quarter, household consumption expenditure rose by 22.5 percent, government final consumption expenditure by 2.3 percent and gross fixed capital formation by 4.7 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 23.8 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the second quarter.


Tags: Turkey Europe Economics 

Similar articles

Uğur Dalbeler: Access to financing is important for growth of Turkey’s steel exports

23 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s economy grows by 7.3 percent in Q1

01 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s economy grows by 11 percent in 2021

01 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s economy grows by 7.4 percent in Q3

30 Nov | Steel News

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 19.58 percent in September

04 Oct | Steel News

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 19.25 percent in August

03 Sep | Steel News

Moody’s raises Turkey’s growth forecast for 2021

01 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s economy grows by 21.7 percent in Q2

01 Sep | Steel News

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 18.95 percent in July

03 Aug | Steel News

Annual inflation rate in Turkey reaches 17.53 percent in June

05 Jul | Steel News