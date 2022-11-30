Turkey’s economy grows by 3.9 percent in Q3

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 12:24:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in the third quarter this year grew by 3.9 percent compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the given quarter, household consumption expenditure rose by 19.9 percent, government final consumption expenditure increased by 8.5 percent and gross fixed capital formation was down by 1.3 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 20.4 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the third quarter.