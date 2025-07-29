 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Moody’s...

Moody’s upgrades credit ratings of Turkey, outlook stable

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 11:43:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

International credit rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the credit ratings of Turkey to Ba3 from B1, citing stronger monetary policy and growing investor confidence, while it has changed the country’s outlook to stable from positive, reflecting a more balanced view of the risks and opportunities facing the Turkish economy.

According to Moody’s, the upgrade reflects the strengthening track record of effective policymaking, more specifically in the central bank's adherence to monetary policy that durably eases inflationary pressures, reduces economic imbalances, and gradually restores local depositor and foreign investor confidence in the Turkish lira. The upgrade also reflects the view that the risk of a policy reversal has receded, although it will remain present in the coming years.

The stable outlook signals cautious optimism as Turkey continues to tackle inflation, enhance monetary stability, and attract foreign investment. The stable outlook reflects Moody’s balanced perspective on Turkey’s future economic direction.

Upside and downside risks

There are both upside and downside risks that could influence the credit profile further. Looking at the upside potential, continued independent and credible policymaking may strengthen Turkey’s external position, while planned structural reforms, such as reducing energy import dependence and boosting export competitiveness, could improve economic resilience to external shocks. Conversely, a possible return to policies that would again fuel economic imbalances represents a key downside risk.


Tags: Turkey Europe Opinion Economics 

Similar articles

Turkish Central Bank governor Fatih Karahan discusses Turkey’s macroeconomic outlook and monetary policy

08 Apr | Steel News

Fitch Ratings affirms Turkey’s BB- rating with stable outlook

03 Feb | Steel News

Moody’s raises Turkey’s credit rating to B1, expects inflationary pressure to ease

22 Jul | Steel News

S&P raises Turkey’s credit rating, expects inflation to decline

06 May | Steel News

Fitch revises up global GDP growth forecast to 2.4% in 2024

14 Mar | Steel News

Fitch expects Turkey’s GDP growth to slow to 2.5 percent in 2023

20 Mar | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Competitiveness of Turkish steel industry in jeopardy

01 Nov | Steel News

EBRD upgrades Turkey’ GDP growth forecast, vulnerabilities remain

30 Sep | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Access to financing is important for growth of Turkey’s steel exports

23 Aug | Steel News

Fitch: Turkey will resume its growth after coronavirus pandemic

06 Apr | Steel News