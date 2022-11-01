﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Competitiveness of Turkish steel industry in jeopardy

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 15:47:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Speaking to Turkish TV channel Bloomberg HT regarding the situation in the global steel market, Uğur Dalbeler, vice president of the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), stated that the general market outlook is uneasy and even negative.

Regarding weak demand which is another result of high inflation, Mr. Dalbeler stated that steel demand in Europe has come to a standstill and global steel demand has slowed down, causing markets to shrink.

Noting that competition has intensified with the shrinking of the markets, the CIB vice president stated that the competitiveness of the Turkish steel industry, which has higher energy costs compared to the countries in Asia, has been damaged. Another factor that has harmed the competitiveness of the Turkish steel industry is that Russia has been selling products at low prices to Turkey, its sole market. He also stated that this situation may cause problems for Turkey’s steel exports to the US and the EU in the coming period. According to Mr. Dalbeler, unfair competition may lead to a decrease in steel production in Turkey and even the closure of plants, which may have negative consequences in terms of steel production and employment. Noting that the Turkish steel industry gained an advantage as a result of the break in the supply chain, especially at the beginning of the pandemic period, Dalbeler said that the Turkish steel industry is facing the danger of losing this advantage in the long term due to the above problems.

Regarding government support, the CIB vice president stated that Turkey operates without incentives compared to its competitors, and that, while companies in the EU receive financing especially for green steel production, the Turkish steel industry may experience more difficulties in the coming period, and so urgent measures should be taken.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Opinion Economics 

Similar articles

JCR Eurasia Rating upgrades Kardemir’s credit rating with stable outlook

26 Jul | Steel News

Moody’s affirms Erdemir Group’s credit rating with stable outlook

12 Mar | Steel News

S&P maintains negative outlook on Turkey

26 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: It is unfair to blame Turkish steel producers for price increases

24 Nov | Steel News

S&P revises Erdemir Group’s outlook to negative from stable

28 Jul | Steel News

MMK Turkey does not plan to produce hot rolled sheet in 2014

13 Mar | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS event expect demand for US scrap will increase

11 Apr | Steel News

Andrés Barceló: European steel production is led by exports

05 Oct | Steel News

Ruggero Alocci: Scrap trade flow may change in the future

08 Jun | Steel News

JCR Eurasia Rating upgrades Kardemir’s credit rating with stable outlook

26 Jul | Steel News