﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EBRD upgrades Turkey’ GDP growth forecast, vulnerabilities remain

Friday, 30 September 2022 13:48:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has upgraded the 2022 GDP growth forecast for Turkey due to more-robust-than-expected domestic demand and a modest recovery in exports, in its latest Regional Economic Prospects Report.

Accordingly, GDP growth in Turkey is expected at 4.5 percent in 2022, compared to 2.5 percent in the previous report in May this year, supported by government spending ahead of the planned elections and better-than-expected net exports, reflecting in part increased exports to Russia. The GDP growth forecast for the country for 2023 is unchanged at 3.5 percent.

The report highlights that economic activity remained relatively robust, while the rapid loss in value of the Turkish lira and rampant inflation remain key vulnerabilities.

Turkey’s widening current account deficit and short-term external debt, which stands at $180 billion, also remain significant concerns in terms of reserves, which currently stand at around $15 billion. 

The Bank stated that the global downturn risks such as geopolitical tensions and aggressive monetary tightening in developed countries also risk affecting Turkey’s GDP growth.


Tags: Turkey Europe Economics Opinion 

Similar articles

Uğur Dalbeler: Access to financing is important for growth of Turkey’s steel exports

23 Aug | Steel News

Fitch: Turkey will resume its growth after coronavirus pandemic

06 Apr | Steel News

JCR Eurasia Rating upgrades Kardemir’s credit rating with stable outlook

26 Jul | Steel News

S&P lowers Turkey’s credit rating with stable outlook

02 May | Steel News

CIB: Turkish steel industry seeks exemptions from Section 232 tariffs

15 Mar | Steel News

Moody’s affirms Erdemir Group’s credit rating with stable outlook

12 Mar | Steel News

S&P maintains negative outlook on Turkey

26 Feb | Steel News

TCUD: It is unfair to blame Turkish steel producers for price increases

24 Nov | Steel News

Fitch Ratings: Economic growth in Turkey exceeds expectations in Q2

03 Oct | Steel News

Fitch downgrades forecasts for Turkish growth

05 Oct | Steel News