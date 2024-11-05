 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > S&P...

S&P raises Turkey’s credit rating with stable outlook

Tuesday, 05 November 2024 16:50:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

US-based international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Turkey’s credit rating to BB- from B+ and has kept its outlook stable.

“The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey’s tight monetary stance has enabled the Turkish authorities to stabilize the lira, bring down inflation, rebuild reserves, and de-dollarize the financial system,” said in the statement. The stable outlook reflects balanced risks over the next 12 months to the authorities’ ambitious plans to bring down still elevated inflation, manage workers’ wage expectations, and rebalance the Turkish economy.

S&P noted that it could lower the ratings if pressures on Turkey’s financial stability were to intensify, potentially in connection with unabated currency depreciation alongside a reversal of anti-inflationary policies, while it could raise the ratings should there be further progress on bringing inflation down closer to single-digit levels.


Tags: Turkey Europe Economics 

Similar articles

Moody’s raises Turkey’s credit rating to B1, expects inflationary pressure to ease

22 Jul | Steel News

S&P raises Turkey’s credit rating, expects inflation to decline

06 May | Steel News

Fitch revises up global GDP growth forecast to 2.4% in 2024

14 Mar | Steel News

Turkey reverses long-term policy, hikes interest rate to 15 percent

22 Jun | Steel News

Fitch expects Turkey’s GDP growth to slow to 2.5 percent in 2023

20 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s economy grows by 3.9 percent in Q3

30 Nov | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Competitiveness of Turkish steel industry in jeopardy

01 Nov | Steel News

EBRD upgrades Turkey’ GDP growth forecast, vulnerabilities remain

30 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s economy grows by 7.6 percent in Q2

01 Sep | Steel News

Uğur Dalbeler: Access to financing is important for growth of Turkey’s steel exports

23 Aug | Steel News