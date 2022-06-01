﻿
Turkey’s economy grows by 7.3 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 01 June 2022 11:42:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in the first quarter this year grew by 7.3 percent compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the given quarter, household consumption expenditure rose by 19.5 percent, government final consumption expenditure by 0.9 percent and gross fixed capital formation by 1.1 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 23.6 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the first quarter.


