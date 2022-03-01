﻿
English
Turkey’s economy grows by 11 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 12:06:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), Turkey’s GDP in the fourth quarter last year increased by 9.1 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, while Turkey’s GDP in 2021 increased by 11.0 percent compared to 2020.

In the fourth quarter, household final consumption expenditure increased by 21.4 percent, government final consumption expenditure rose by 1.9 percent and gross fixed capital formation decreased by 0.8 percent, all compared to the same quarter of 2020.

According to the TUIK data, Turkey’s manufacturing sector contributed 23.5 percent in current prices to Turkey's overall GDP in the fourth quarter.


