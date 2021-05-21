﻿
English
Turkey's coking coal imports up 10 percent in January-March

Friday, 21 May 2021 12:24:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 20.7 percent month on month to 405,537 mt, down 48.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 26.3 percent to $45.10 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 55.8 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 10.0 percent to 1.57 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $181.34 million, down 0.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 758,079 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 391,711 mt.

Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-March period:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

758,079

262,903

188.35

270,380

262,903

2.84

US

391,711

596,522

-34.33

78,540

215,705

-63.59

Canada

213,102

376,319

-43.37

-

205,459

-

Russia

151,634

71,685

111.53

56,617

37,598

50.59

Colombia

59,026

123,123

-52.06

-

62,099

-

Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-March period are presented in the chart below:


