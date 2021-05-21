Turkey's coking coal imports up 10 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey's coking coal imports decreased by 20.7 percent month on month to 405,537 mt, down 48.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports decreased by 26.3 percent to $45.10 million compared to the previous month and decreased by 55.8 percent year on year.
In the January-March period, Turkey's coking coal imports increased by 10.0 percent to 1.57 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $181.34 million, down 0.8 percent, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey's coking coal imports from Australia amounted to 758,079 million mt, while coking coal imports from the US totaled 391,711 mt.
Turkey's coking coal import sources in the January-March period:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2021
|
January-March 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2021
|
March 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Australia
|
758,079
|
262,903
|
188.35
|
270,380
|
262,903
|
2.84
|
US
|
391,711
|
596,522
|
-34.33
|
78,540
|
215,705
|
-63.59
|
Canada
|
213,102
|
376,319
|
-43.37
|
-
|
205,459
|
-
|
Russia
|
151,634
|
71,685
|
111.53
|
56,617
|
37,598
|
50.59
|
Colombia
|
59,026
|
123,123
|
-52.06
|
-
|
62,099
|
-
Turkey's main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-March period are presented in the chart below: