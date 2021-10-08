Turkey’s billet imports up 100 percent in January-August

Friday, 08 October 2021 10:52:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 38.8 percent month on month to 143,947 mt, up by 95.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $116.33 million, decreasing by 30.5 percent month on month and up by 213.8 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.15 million mt, increasing by 100 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 203 percent to $1.38 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.31 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 101.32 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2021 January- August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,313,495 652,444 101.32 108,583 41,387 162.36 Ukraine 259,493 308,662 -15.93 10,062 10,498 -4.15 Algeria 184,676 - - 27,550 - - Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - - - - Azerbaijan 50,279 5,119 882.20 5,109 2,771 84.37 India 29,955 - - - - - Georgia 28,305 22,364 26.57 454 542 -16.24 Albania 28,220 92 - - - - Italy 19,409 5,292 266.76 1,370 1,498 -8.54

