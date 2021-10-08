﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 100 percent in January-August

Friday, 08 October 2021 10:52:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume decreased by 38.8 percent month on month to 143,947 mt, up by 95.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $116.33 million, decreasing by 30.5 percent month on month and up by 213.8 percent year on year.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 2.15 million mt, increasing by 100 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 203 percent to $1.38 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1.31 million mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 101.32 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 259,493 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2021

January- August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

 

August 2021

August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,313,495

652,444

101.32

 

108,583

41,387

162.36

Ukraine

259,493

308,662

-15.93

 

10,062

10,498

-4.15

Algeria

184,676

-

-

 

27,550

-

-

Qatar

97,019

-

-

 

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

 

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

50,279

5,119

882.20

 

5,109

2,771

84.37

India

29,955

-

-

 

-

-

-

Georgia

28,305

22,364

26.57

 

454

542

-16.24

Albania

28,220

92

-

 

-

-

-

Italy

19,409

5,292

266.76

 

1,370

1,498

-8.54

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-August period of this year are presented below:


