Turkey’s billet imports up 27.6 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 10:25:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume rose by 117.1 percent month on month and declined by 16.6 percent year on year to 227,113 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $121.30 million, up by 111.1 percent month on month and down by 22.9 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of last year, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 2.87 million mt, growing by 27.6 percent, while the value of these imports moved up by 11.0 percent to $1.70 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1,305,249 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 6.7 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Algeria with 518,891 mt, up 551.4 percent, and Oman with 221,375 mt, up 31.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2023 January-November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) November 2023 November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,305,249 1,398,633 -6.7 90,814 122,306 -25.7 Algeria 518,891 79,661 +551.4 76,080 21,967 +246.3 Oman 221,375 167,921 +31.8 23,499 29,780 -21.1 Malaysia 163,391 - - - - - Iran 124,567 101,375 +22.9 14,794 5,145 +187.5 India 87,542 49,443 +77.1 - - - Azerbaijan 78,872 67,528 +16.8 4,616 1,858 +148.4 Ukraine 67,134 117,538 -42.9 9,708 7,554 +28.5 Kuwait 61,698 45,128 +36.7 - - - Belarus 47,124 - - - - -

