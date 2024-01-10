﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 27.6 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 10:25:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume rose by 117.1 percent month on month and declined by 16.6 percent year on year to 227,113 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $121.30 million, up by 111.1 percent month on month and down by 22.9 percent year on year.

In the first 11 months of last year, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 2.87 million mt, growing by 27.6 percent, while the value of these imports moved up by 11.0 percent to $1.70 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1,305,249 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 6.7 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Algeria with 518,891 mt, up 551.4 percent, and Oman with 221,375 mt, up 31.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country 

Amount (mt) 

  

  

  

  

  

  

January-November 2023 

January-November 2022 

Y-o-y change (%) 

November 2023 

November 2022 

Y-o-y change (%) 

Russia 

1,305,249

1,398,633

-6.7

90,814

122,306

-25.7

Algeria 

518,891

79,661

+551.4

76,080

21,967

+246.3

Oman 

221,375

167,921

+31.8

23,499

29,780

-21.1

Malaysia

163,391

-

-

-

-

-

Iran

124,567

101,375

+22.9

14,794

5,145

+187.5

India 

87,542

49,443

+77.1

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

78,872

67,528

+16.8

4,616

1,858

+148.4

Ukraine

67,134

117,538

-42.9

9,708

7,554

+28.5

Kuwait

61,698

45,128

+36.7

-

-

-

Belarus 

47,124

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey’s main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-November period last year are presented below:


