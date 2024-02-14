﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 22 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 16:54:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume declined by 17.9 percent month on month and by 30.0 percent year on year to 186,477 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $101.07 million, down by 16.7 percent month on month and by 34.5 percent year on year.

In 2023, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 3.07 million mt, growing by 22.0 percent, while the value of these imports moved up by 6.8 percent to $1.80 billion, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey imported 1,394,194 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 7.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Algeria with 547,496 mt, up 391.7 percent, and Oman with 251,461 mt, up 1.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in the previous year are as follows:

Country 

Amount (mt) 

  

  

  

  

  

  

2023 

2022 

Y-o-y change (%) 

December 2023 

December 2022 

Y-o-y change (%) 

Russia 

1,394,194

1,503,439

-7.3

88,945

104,806

-15.1

Algeria 

547,496

111,351

+391.7

28,609

31,690

-9.7

Oman 

251,461

247,559

+1.6

30,087

79,639

-62.2

Malaysia

163,391

20,968

+679.2

-

20,968

-

Iran

136,336

113,039

+20.6

12,019

11,537

+4.2

India 

87,542

49,443

+77.1

-

-

-

Ukraine

67,134

117,538

-42.9

-

-

-

Kuwait

61,698

45,128

+36.7

-

-

-

Belarus

50185

-

-

3,062

-

-

Pakistan 

48,245

37,722

+27.9

7,624

7,911

-3.6

Turkey’s main billet and bloom sources on country basis in 2023 are presented below:


