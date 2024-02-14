Turkey’s billet imports up 22 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 16:54:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume declined by 17.9 percent month on month and by 30.0 percent year on year to 186,477 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $101.07 million, down by 16.7 percent month on month and by 34.5 percent year on year.

In 2023, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 3.07 million mt, growing by 22.0 percent, while the value of these imports moved up by 6.8 percent to $1.80 billion, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey imported 1,394,194 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 7.3 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Algeria with 547,496 mt, up 391.7 percent, and Oman with 251,461 mt, up 1.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top billet and bloom import sources in the previous year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Y-o-y change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,394,194 1,503,439 -7.3 88,945 104,806 -15.1 Algeria 547,496 111,351 +391.7 28,609 31,690 -9.7 Oman 251,461 247,559 +1.6 30,087 79,639 -62.2 Malaysia 163,391 20,968 +679.2 - 20,968 - Iran 136,336 113,039 +20.6 12,019 11,537 +4.2 India 87,542 49,443 +77.1 - - - Ukraine 67,134 117,538 -42.9 - - - Kuwait 61,698 45,128 +36.7 - - - Belarus 50185 - - 3,062 - - Pakistan 48,245 37,722 +27.9 7,624 7,911 -3.6

