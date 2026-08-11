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Turkey's basic metal turnover up 5.4 percent in June 2026 from May

Tuesday, 11 August 2026 12:20:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's monthly industrial turnover index decreased by 2.7 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 26.7 percent compared to June 2025.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 5.4 percent month on month and by 37.2 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in June went down by 7.1 percent month on month and up by 17.3 percent year on year.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Turkey Europe 

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