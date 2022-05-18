Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.2 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 13:39:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production dropped by 1.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 9.6 percent compared to March 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 2.2 percent month on month and by 10.7 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in March was down by 1.4 percent month on month and by 0.7 percent year on year.