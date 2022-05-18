﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.2 percent in March from February

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 13:39:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in March this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production dropped by 1.8 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 9.6 percent compared to March 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 2.2 percent month on month and by 10.7 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in March was down by 1.4 percent month on month and by 0.7 percent year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe manufacturing 

Similar articles

25 Apr

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Apr from Mar
28 Mar

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Mar from Feb
25 Feb

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Feb from Jan
27 Jan

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use down in Jan from Dec
24 Jan

Turkish rolling mills stop production for three days amid electricity restriction
28 Dec

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up in Dec from Nov
24 Nov

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use up slightly in Nov from Oct
25 Oct

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use falls in October from September
24 Sep

Turkish basic metal manufacturing capacity use rises in September from August
20 Sep

Turkish metal producers’ foreign sales prices up 1.80% in August from July