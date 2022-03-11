Turkey announces dumping margins for HRC from EU and South Korea

Friday, 11 March 2022 13:34:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s trade ministry has announced dumping margins for imports of hot rolled coil from the EU and South Korea.

During the review period from October 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020, hot rolled coil producers from the EU and South Korea were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

Accordingly, the ministry has calculated dumping margins of 39.83 percent for ArcelorMittal, 30.64 percent for Tata Steel, 23.30 percent for Liberty Steel and Thyssenkrupp and 49.84 percent for other European companies, while calculating dumping margins of 14.62 percent for POSCO, 14.08 percent for Hyundai Steel and 18.59 percent for other South Korean producers.

The investigation was initiated on January 9, 2021, following the complaint by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association, alleging that Turkey’s local industry has been materially injured by the given imports.

After receiving the opinions and claims of the relevant parties, the investigation report, which will include the final determinations and evaluations, will be submitted to the Board for Evaluation of Unfair Competition in Imports for a final decision.

The products subject to antidumping duty currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.00, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.40.00, 7208.52.10, 7208.52.99, 7208.53.10, 7208.53.90, 7208.54.00, 7211.13.00, 7211.14.00, 7211.19.00, 7212.60.00, 7225.19.10, 7225.30.10, 7225.30.30, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.15, 7225.40.90, 7226.91.20, 7226.91.91 and 7226.91.99.