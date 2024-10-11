 |  Login 
Turkey hits four countries with AD duties on HRC

Friday, 11 October 2024 10:34:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Commerce has announced the final result of the antidumping investigation that the country had launched regarding hot rolled coil from China, India, Japan and Russia in October last year.

As the investigation found that the HRC imported from these countries was dumped and injured the local industry, duties will be applied to the given products at rates ranging from 6.10-43.31 percent of the CIF value, effective as of today, October 11. The antidumping duties will be imposed in addition to the current 15 percent and 13 percent duties on non-alloyed HRC and alloyed HRC, respectively. Meanwhile, the antidumping duties will not be paid if the given products were imported under inward processing regime.

The antidumping duties (percentage of CIF price) on HRC imported from the given countries on company basis can be seen in the table below.

COUNTRY

COMPANY

AD DUTY (%)

China

Han Steel Group Hanbao Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.

36.37

 

Qian’an Iron&Steel Company of Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd.

22.61

 

Rizhao Steel Holding Group Co., Ltd.

27.92

 

Shanghai Meishan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd.

15.42

 

Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.

17.0

 

Shougang Jingtang United Iron&Steel Co., Ltd.

24.57

 

Zhangjiagang Hongchang Plate Co., Ltd.

26.39

 

Others

43.31

India

Tata Steel Limited

6.10

 

Others

9.0

Japan

All

9.0

Russia

Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Work

6.10

 

Novolipetsk Steel

6.10

 

Others

9.0

The products subject to antidumping duties currently fall under 7208.10.00.10.00, 7208.10.00.90.00, 7208.25.00.10.00, 7208.25.00.90.00, 7208.26.00.10.00, 7208.26.00.90.00, 7208.27.00.10.00, 7208.27.00.90.00, 7208.36.00.10.00, 7208.36.00.90.00, 7208.37.00.10.11, 7208.37.00.10.19, 7208.37.00.90.12, 7208.37.00.90.18, 7208.37.00.90.19, 7208.38.00.10.11, 7208.38.00.10.19, 7208.38.00.90.12, 7208.38.00.90.18, 7208.38.00.90.19, 7208.39.00.10.11, 7208.39.00.10.19, 7208.39.00.90.12, 7208.39.00.90.18, 7208.39.00.90.19, 7208.40.00.10.11, 7208.40.00.10.19, 7208.40.00.90.11, 7208.40.00.90.19, 7208.51.98.10.00, 7208.51.98.90.00, 7208.52.10.10.00, 7208.52.10.90.00, 7208.52.99.10.00, 7208.52.99.90.00, 7208.53.10.10.00, 7208.53.10.90.00, 7208.53.90.10.00, 7208.53.90.90.00, 7208.54.00.10.11, 7208.54.00.10.19, 7208.54.00.90.11, 7208.54.00.90.19, 7208.90.80.10.11, 7208.90.80.10.12, 7208.90.80.20.11, 7208.90.80.20.12, 7211.13.00.11.00, 7211.13.00.19.00, 7211.13.00.29.00, 7211.14.00.10.00, 7211.14.00.21.11, 7211.14.00.21.12, 7211.14.00.29.11, 7211.14.00.29.12, 7211.14.00.31.00, 7211.14.00.39.00, 7211.14.00.41.00, 7211.14.00.49.00, 7211.14.00.50.00, 7211.19.00.10.00, 7211.19.00.21.00, 7211.19.00.29.00, 7211.19.00.31.00, 7211.19.00.39.00, 7211.19.00.50.00, 7212.60.00.11.11, 7212.60.00.11.21, 7212.60.00.11.29, 7212.60.00.19.11, 7212.60.00.19.21, 7212.60.00.19.29, 7212.60.00.21.11, 7212.60.00.21.12, 7212.60.00.29.11, 7212.60.00.29.12, 7225.19.10.00.11, 7225.19.10.00.19, 7225.30.90.00.11, 7225.30.90.00.19, 7225.40.40.00.00, 7225.40.60.00.00, 7225.40.90.00.00, 7226.91.91.00.00, and 7226.91.99.00.00.


