Turkey introduces stricter environmental and safety rules for ship recycling facilities

Turkey’s Ministries of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and Transportation and Infrastructure have published a new regulation governing the authorization, operation, inspection and enforcement of ship recycling facilities in line with the 2009 Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships. The regulation applies to ship recycling facilities operating in Turkey and, in specific circumstances, to certain public facilities engaged in ship recycling activities outside the convention’s scope.

The move follows calls from organizations including the European Steel Association (EUROFER), Recycling Europe and the NGO Shipbreaking Platform for stricter oversight of non-EU ship recycling facilities and the removal of Turkish shipbreaking facilities from the EU-approved recycling list until environmental and operational standards are improved, as SteelOrbis reported previously.

Authorization and operational requirements strengthened

Under the new framework, ship recycling facilities must obtain authorization from the relevant ministry before conducting recycling activities. To receive authorization, facilities are required to prepare a Ship Recycling Facility Plan (SRFP) outlining operational procedures and organizational structures, as well as a Ship Recycling Plan (SRP) for each vessel scheduled for dismantling. Each SRP must receive ministry approval before recycling operations can begin.

Facilities that satisfy documentation requirements and pass on-site inspections will receive a Ship Recycling Authorization Certificate valid for up to five years. The certificate is facility-specific and cannot be transferred. The regulation requires operators to establish management systems focused on environmental protection and occupational safety. Hazardous materials and waste must be handled in accordance with environmental legislation, while facilities must provide employee training, personal protective equipment and emergency response procedures.

The regulation introduces detailed environmental monitoring requirements. Facilities must conduct annual monitoring of seawater, sediment and marine life and submit the results to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. Critical equipment, including lifting systems, pressure vessels, storage tanks, electrical installations and fire protection systems, must undergo regular inspections by authorized bodies.

Inspections and recycling procedures

Inspection activities will be carried out by the ministry and the Inspection, Determination and Audit Commission (ITDK). Both scheduled and unannounced inspections may take place during the validity period of authorization certificates.

Facilities intending to receive ships for dismantling must notify the relevant Port Authority in advance. Ships cannot enter recycling facilities or begin dismantling operations without an International Ready for Recycling Certificate and completion of all required notifications. After recycling operations are completed, facility operators must submit a completion report to the ministry within 14 days.

The regulation also specifies that specialized duties may only be performed by qualified personnel, although ultimate responsibility remains with the facility operator.

New fines and suspension mechanisms introduced

The regulation establishes a range of administrative penalties for non-compliance. Facilities operating contrary to approved recycling plans may face fines of TRY 100,000 ($2,152). Beginning recycling activities without the required notification or failing to cooperate during inspections can result in fines of TRY 500,000 ($10,761). Operating while an authorization certificate is suspended may trigger penalties of TRY 1 million ($21,522). Unauthorized on-site ship recycling activities are also subject to fines of TRY 1 million for the responsible parties, while individual workers involved may face penalties of TRY 100,000.

Repeated violations within a one-year period will result in increased penalties, while a third violation may lead to the suspension of a facility’s authorization certificate for three months. Authorities are also empowered to partially or fully suspend operations where serious environmental, safety or security risks are identified.

Certificate validity tied to ownership and operational changes

The regulation outlines several circumstances under which authorization certificates may expire, be suspended or revoked. These include the expiration of the certificate, activity restrictions imposed by authorities, termination of facility usage rights, transfers of more than 50 percent of company ownership, or changes of at least 20 percent in facility capacity or land area.