Erdemir to supply 40,000 mt of ship plate for Turkey’s MUGEM aircraft carrier project

Turkey-based Erdemir, a part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group, has announced that the steel requirements of the National Aircraft Carrier (MUGEM) project, planned to become the largest vessel in the inventory of the Turkish Navy, will be supplied by the company.

Erdemir stated that it will manufacture and deliver approximately 40,000 mt of ship plate required for Turkey’s first aircraft carrier under the MUGEM project.

Supply agreements signed with Sedef and Sefine shipyards

According to Erdemir, supply agreements have been signed with the Sedef and Sefine shipyards, which are acting as contractors in the MUGEM project. The first batch of plates planned under the agreements was delivered to the project’s contractors at the end of January.

The MUGEM project is among Turkey’s strategic defense investments aimed at strengthening national defense capabilities.

Strict control for ensuring mechanical performance

According to Erdemir, strict control is applied throughout the production chain, from the chemical composition of the steel to its mechanical performance. The ship plates produced for the MUGEM project are characterized by high toughness and strength values, along with superior weldability and formability.