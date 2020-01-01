﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import steel plate offers rise sharply in Turkey

Domestic steel plate prices in Turkey have remained stable in Turkey over the past week despite insufficient demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.