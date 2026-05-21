European industry calls for Turkish shipbreaking yards to be removed from EU-approved list

The European Steel Association (EUROFER), Recycling Europe, and Belgium-based non-governmental organization NGO Shipbreaking Platform have jointly called on the European Commission to tighten requirements for non-EU ship recycling facilities.

The organizations urged the Commission to eliminate what they described as “double standards” in the global ship recycling sector as part of the ongoing review of technical guidance under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation.

Groups seek removal of Turkish shipbreaking yards

A central demand from the organizations is the removal of Turkish shipbreaking facilities from the EU-approved recycling list until environmental and operational standards are improved. The groups specifically highlighted concerns regarding shipbreaking yards located in Aliağa, Turkey.

According to the organizations, the Turkish sector benefits from exemptions from certain environmental permit and licensing requirements despite what they described as a “high-risk profile.”

Environmental and safety concerns highlighted

The organizations argued that weaker monitoring and permitting systems in third countries have contributed to operational shortcomings identified during EU inspections. These reportedly include inadequate waste management practices and unsafe working conditions in both Turkey and India.

The groups emphasized that third-country facilities should be subject to environmental and operational standards equivalent to those applied within the European Union, including Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and clearly defined operating permits.

Call for ban on beaching methods

The organizations also called for an explicit prohibition of beaching and landing methods used during ship dismantling operations. According to the statement, only facilities capable of ensuring full containment throughout dismantling processes should be eligible for EU authorization.

The groups additionally requested the establishment of a transparent framework governing the addition or removal of facilities from the EU-approved recycling list. This would include the possibility of provisional suspension for yards found to be non-compliant with EU requirements.

Downstream steel processors also targeted

The organizations further urged the European Commission to expand inspections beyond shipbreaking yards themselves to include downstream facilities handling secondary raw materials, including steel rerollers and processing plants. According to EUROFER, these downstream facilities should also comply with environmental performance standards equivalent to those enforced within the EU.

Industry representatives criticize “double standards”

Ingvild Jenssen, executive director of NGO Shipbreaking Platform, stated that differences in permitting and monitoring systems between EU member states and third countries are allowing double standards to persist within the industry.

Meanwhile, Isabelle Radovan, policy advisor at Recycling Europe, described the revision process as an important opportunity to strengthen the European ship recycling sector while improving global environmental standards.

Aurelio Braconi, director for stainless and specialty steels and raw materials at EUROFER, also emphasized the need to strengthen environmental equivalence requirements for downstream facilities in line with broader EU waste shipment and environmental policies.

The organizations reiterated that current conditions at certain Turkish facilities undermine the credibility and objectives of the EU Ship Recycling Regulation and called on the Commission to implement stricter and more consistent enforcement measures.