Turkey initiates AD duty probe on HRC from EU and S. Korea

Monday, 11 January 2021 17:39:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Ministry of Trade of Turkey has initiated an antidumping duty (AD) investigation against alloy or non-alloy steel hot rolled coil imports from the EU and South Korea after a complaint filed by Turkey-based Turkish Steel Producers’ Association (TCUD), claiming that Turkey’s local industry has been materially injured by the given imports, according to the official gazette.

The ministry found that the imports of the subject product from the EU and South Korea increased in absolute and relative terms in 2018, the fourth quarter of 2019 and in the third quarter of 2020, decreasing the profitability of domestic production significantly.

The products subject to antidumping duty investigation currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.10.00, 7208.25.00, 7208.26.00, 7208.27.00, 7208.36.00, 7208.37.00, 7208.38.00, 7208.39.00, 7208.40.00, 7208.52.10, 7208.52.99, 7208.53.10, 7208.53.90, 7208.54.00, 7211.13.00, 7211.14.00, 7211.19.00, 7212.60.00, 7225.19.10, 7225.30.10, 7225.30.30, 7225.30.90, 7225.40.15, 7225.40.90, 7226.91.20, 7226.91.91 and 7226.91.99.

Alloy or non-alloy steel hot rolled coil imports from the EU and South Korea can be seen in the table below.